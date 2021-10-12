Romulus school board faces backlash for removing superintendent

Supporters of Romulus Community Schools superintendent Benjamin Edmonson packed Monday night’s school board meeting, two weeks after Edmonson was placed on paid administrative leave.

Supporters of Romulus Community Schools superintendent Benjamin Edmonson packed Monday night’s school board meeting, two weeks after Edmonson was placed on paid administrative leave.

ROMULUS, Mich. – Supporters of Romulus Community Schools superintendent Benjamin Edmondson packed Monday night’s school board meeting, two weeks after he was placed on paid administrative leave.

“You haven’t shown us that this board cares about students. Maybe this board needs to be placed on leave too,” said a former student at the meeting.

The district is currently conducting a financial investigation into business practices and credit card charges.

Previous: Romulus superintendent placed on leave amid financial investigation

Ad

Priya Mann: “Is he (Edmondson) under investigation?”

Board president Debi Pyles: “He is not, no.”

Priya Mann: “He is not under investigation and has nothing to do with investigation but he is on paid administrative leave? ... How does that make sense?”

Debi Pyles: “So that the investigation can take place.”

Priya Mann: “Was he obstructing the investigation?”

Debi Pyles: “Yes, we had instance in the past with our finances.”

Pyles admits there were issues long before Edmondson was hired. Last year, the finance director left, and in the past month, an accountant and the director of human resources resigned, both blaming the board.

“I question your ethics and integrity,” said Sarah Carter, president of the Romulus Education Association.

Carter said taxpayers should be concerned after several interim contract positions were recently filled.

“Getting $120 an hour or $1500 a day, absolutely unacceptable to be spending money like that,” she said.

Ad

The school board was consistently divided 4-3.

Despite a motion made to bring Edmondson back, the board remained in a 4-3 split with the motion not passing. The board president said she wants the superintendent back once the financial investigation is completed in a few weeks.

Watch the full report in the video above.