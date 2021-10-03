Tornado Warning for Oakland County expires

Watch live Michigan weather radar and updates from the Local4Casters weather team at WDIV in Detroit.

DETROIT – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning Sunday evening for northern Oakland County. The tornado warning expired at about 7 p.m.

Full forecast: Metro Detroit weather: Flood Advisory with scattered showers, storms Sunday evening

Areas impacted include Ortonville, Oxford, Holly, Lakeville, Lake Orion and Leonard.

Residents were urged to take cover in a basement or lowest floor of a secure building without windows.

