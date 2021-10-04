Cloudy icon
Parents arrested after 14-month-old boy found dead at Farmington Hills motel where they were living

Parents in early 30s taken into custody

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The parents of a 14-month-old boy were arrested after the child was found dead at the Farmington Hills motel where the family was living, police said.

Farmington Hills police officers were called around 5:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 30) to the Motel 6 at 38300 Grand River Avenue, near Halsted Road, according to authorities.

Officials said relatives of a family that lives at the hotel called police to express concern for a 14-month-old boy.

During the investigation, police said they found the child dead inside the family’s room.

“The Farmington Hills Police Department and our community are heartbroken over this tragic loss,” Chief Jeff King said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family.”

The child’s parents, both in their early 30s, were taken into custody, authorities said.

Investigators are working with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, which will review the case for possible charges.

