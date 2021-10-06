Cloudy icon
Parents charged after 14-month-old boy found dead at Farmington Hills motel

Parents in early 30s taken into custody

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Amanda Jajou and Isaias Aurelio Porras were charged after their 14-month-old son was found dead Sept. 30, 2021, at a Motel 6 in Farmington Hills
Amanda Jajou and Isaias Aurelio Porras were charged after their 14-month-old son was found dead Sept. 30, 2021, at a Motel 6 in Farmington Hills (Farmington Hills Police Department)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The parents of a 14-month-old boy who was found dead at the Farmington Hills motel where the family was living have both been charged, police said.

Farmington Hills police officers were called around 5:30 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 30) to the Motel 6 at 38300 Grand River Avenue, near Halsted Road, according to authorities.

Officials said relatives of a family that lives at the hotel called police to express concern for Isaias Daniel Porras, a 14-month-old boy.

During the investigation, police said they found the child dead inside the family’s room.

“The Farmington Hills Police Department and our community are heartbroken over this tragic loss,” Chief Jeff King said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family.”

The child’s parents, Isaias Aurelio Porras, 31, and Amanda Jajou, 30, were taken into custody, authorities said. They were arraigned Wednesday at 47th District Court.

Porras is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Jajou is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree child abuse and accessory after the crime.

Both parents are being held without bond, officials said.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 20.

Isaias Aurelio Porras (Farmington Hills Police Department)
Amanda Jajou (Farmington Hills Police Department)

