Dearborn’s iconic Miller’s Bar is up for sale as owners plan retirement

DEARBORN, Mich. – The legendary Miller’s Bar in Dearborn is up for sale as the owners prepare for retirement.

Miller’s has been a mainstay along Michigan Avenue in Dearborn since 1941. The bar is routinely named among the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, but it’s the national recognition that has made the name so iconic.

In 2012, “Food & Wine Magazine” named Miller’s among the top 25 burgers in the U.S.

The owners, two brothers, want the next owner to continue the bar’s tradition. The sale price is undisclosed.

