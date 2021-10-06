Sterling Heights police officers help man hook up new TV after pulling him over for speeding

A Macomb County man was having a rough day until he was pulled over by police. David, 79, was pulled over at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. The longtime Sterling Heights resident was pulled over for speeding. Police said he was visibly upset and crying.







“I really try to drive right and I bought a television today because I wanted to make the wife happy, you know? And I can’t get it hooked up,” David said.

Officer Kevin Coates could tell the elderly man was having a bad day. There were a number of problems going on at home and David needed help with a simple task.

“He was having a really rough day dealing with a wife who was ill. He’s got a son with a mental disability and he’s seeking some help,” Sterling Heights police officer Mario Bastianelli said.

The officer let David off with just a warning. An hour later, Coates went over to David’s home with two other officers. Together they helped hook up David’s TV and cable.

“They all came in. They moved my TV. They set it up and in a short time they were gone. You know? I said, ‘Wow, what service.’ I didn’t expect this from the Sterling Heights Police Officers,” David said.

