Community rallies around teen after bike stolen in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Sterling Heights community is rallying around a teen after thieves stole his bike while he was at work.

“Obviously when it got stolen, I was devastated,” said 16-year-old Jevon Wilson

It happened on June 5 at the Tim Hortons near 18 Mile and Mound roads in Sterling Heights.

“Somebody came along and just grabbed his bike and took it. He was actually still working when he called us and he was kind of concerned. I asked him ‘What are you gonna do now?’ and he said ‘I’m gonna start walking back and forth to work,’” said Sterling Heights officer Kevin Coates.

The theft created even more of a strain on Jevon’s mother, Janiston Sutton, who was gearing up to leave for the military.

“He called me, I was at work and it was just like, that’s the last thing I wanted to hear,” Sutton said.

Seeing all of the stress caused by the situation, Coates decided to reach out to Meijer after writing up the report.

Jevon’s bike was never found. However, just days later, on June 8, Sterling Heights police eagerly pulled up to the cafe to make a special delivery.

“When they (Sterling Heights police) reached out, there was no way that we could say no,” said Sterling Heights Meijer Store Director Deanna Antovski.

The local store was able to provide Jevon with a new bike even in a time where they’re hard to find.

“We pulled the market and ... I actually sent Jeff out to go to one of our other stores to pick it up. But we were determined to get him one,” Antovski said.

Following a ton of preparation, Jevon was presented with his a new Bike along with other accessories while on the job.

“It just shows that you have people your back. I didn’t know this many people had my back,” Jevon said.

“Right on time. I couldn’t have asked for anything. It really helps out,” said Janiston.

“It was awesome seeing the look on his face and knowing we could help him out. The world is full of good people. if you can’t one, be one. That’s what we’re trying to do for this young man,” Coates said.

