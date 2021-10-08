Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit police search for missing 9-year-old boy

Police say 9-year-old King Stubbs was last seen at about 5 p.m., Oct. 7

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

King Stubbs
King Stubbs (WDIV)

DETROITPolice in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating 9-year-old King Stubbs, who was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, King’s mother came home from work at about 6:40 p.m. and discovered that he was not at the home in the 880 block of Pallister.

Age9 years old
Height4′8″-4′9″
ClothingWhite collared shirt, khaki pants, burgundy shoes and carrying a black backpack
OtherBrown eyes, black hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-5301.

