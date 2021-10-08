Detroit police search for missing 9-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating 9-year-old King Stubbs, who was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, King’s mother came home from work at about 6:40 p.m. and discovered that he was not at the home in the 880 block of Pallister.

Age 9 years old Height 4′8″-4′9″ Clothing White collared shirt, khaki pants, burgundy shoes and carrying a black backpack Other Brown eyes, black hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-5301.

