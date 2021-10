Nurse puts Tik Tok to good use

Tik Tok can suck up hours of your day scrolling through endless videos!

Rhonda Walker: “But what if you could put your Tik-Tok obsession to a good use?”

Monday morning at 6:30, Nick Monacelli shows why one Beaumont nurse has taken to Tik Tok and how she’s using it to solve a big problem.

Watch Local 4 News Today to find out more.