Man charged with assault after beating employer twice his age over paycheck, Oakland County sheriff says

Authorities said the victim was kicked in the head at least three times.

Authorities said the victim was kicked in the head at least three times.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Keith Demetrious Taylor, 32, was arraigned Thursday on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

According to authorities, Taylor ended an argument with his 75-year-old employer by kicking him repeatedly in the head, leaving him unconscious and returning to kick him again when the victim attempted to get back up.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Tuesday, outside a Rochester Hills Business on Star Batt Drive. Police said Taylor and his employer -- who owns a landscaping company -- were cutting the yard at the time.

Taylor allegedly asked to be paid before he left the job site and when he was paid, reportedly became agitated with the size of his paycheck. Authorities said he became agitated, yelled profanities and began to kick his employer.

Surveillance video of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

Authorities said the victim was kicked in the head at least three times.

Ad

Officials with the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the victim.

Police said Taylor has outstanding warrants in Detroit on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and aggravated assault, and three traffic warrants from Highland Park.

Taylor is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $10,000 cash or surety bond. He is expected to return to court Oct. 19.

More: Oakland County news