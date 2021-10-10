Monroe County man killed in mini bike crash without helmet

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 62-year-old man was killed Sunday in a mini bike crash in Frenchtown Township.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Calkins was operating a mini bike on private property at about noon when he lost control and was ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said Calkins was not wearing a helmet at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7557.

More: Monroe County news