4 arrested after robbing teen in Sterling Heights, running across Warren freeway, police say

WARREN, Mich. – Four people have been arrested after they robbed a teenager at gunpoint outside of a Walmart store in Sterling Heights, fled into Warren and ran across a freeway with officers in pursuit, authorities said.

Sterling Heights police said a teenager was selling high-end clothing at 2:50 p.m. Monday (Oct. 11) outside the Walmart at Van Dyke Avenue and 14 Mile Road. He met up with four people to sell them clothes, but they robbed him at gunpoint -- taking a credit card, cellphone and money -- and fled into Warren, police said.

Authorities passed information about the robbery to nearby departments, and Warren police spotted a vehicle that matched the description heading south on Ryan Road. A chase ensued, and the vehicle crashed along the fence overlooking I-696 in the area of 11 Mile and Dequindre roads, according to officials.

Four people got out of the vehicle and ran across the freeway with officers in pursuit, police said. All four were taken into custody. They are between ages 18 and 25, officials said.

They were turned over to the Sterling Heights Police Department and are also expected to face charges in Warren.

The scene of an Oct. 11, 2021, crash in Warren involving four people connected to a Sterling Heights robbery. (WDIV)