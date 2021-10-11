Wyandotte Zombie Pub Crawl to raise money for free breast screenings, mammograms

Wyandotte Zombie Pub Crawl attendees pose in front of the ZomBus. Photo provided by Be Well My Friends.

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – The undead are rising Downriver once again to raise money for a good cause this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For its seventh year, the Wyandotte Zombie Pub Crawl is returning this month to celebrate Halloween by raising funds for the “Yes Ma’am” program at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte. The program provides bi-annual breast screenings and free mammograms to under-insured women in the area.

The pub crawl kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Downriver Council for the Arts (DCA). Ticket holders will receive a wristband when arriving at the DCA, which can be shown at participating bars during the pub crawl to receive discounted drinks.

A “ZomBus” will transport crawlers around Downtown Wyandotte for the pub crawl. Officials say event goers can participate in a scavenger hunt while on the crawl, which has a $300 cash prize.

The bus will take the crawlers back to the DCA at 9:30 p.m. for the “Afterlife party,” which will feature live music, a costume contest, cash bar, raffles, prizes and more. The event ends at 2 a.m.

Face masks are not required to be worn at the DCA. General admission tickets cost $25 each.

Click here to purchase tickets on the Wyandotte Zombie Pub Crawl website.

This year’s event is being co-hosted by the DCA and nonprofit Be Well My Friends. Proceeds from the event will go to the Yes Ma’am program, as well as the DCA, Penrickton Center for the Blind and the Downriver Foster Closet.

Event organizers have reportedly been able to give more than $62,000 to the Yes Ma’am program over the last six years.

Click here to learn more about the event.

