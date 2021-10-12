Authorities continue search for Lenawee County woman missing for more than 5 months

Authorities are continuing their search for Dee Ann Warner, of Lenawee County, who has been missing since April.

Authorities are continuing their search for Dee Ann Warner, of Lenawee County, who has been missing since April.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The FBI, Michigan State Police and Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for 52-year-old Dee Ann Warner.

Warner was last seen April 24 at her home on Mugner Road in Franklin Township, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. Her cellphone and credit cards had not been used.

Authorities cordoned off the Warner family home on Monday, setting up multiple command posts and searching the house, barn and then going over the hundreds of farm acres with dogs and ground penetrating radar.

Ad

Related: Large search underway at property of Lenawee County woman who disappeared in April

After hours of the search, they brought in a backhoe to start digging up locations where agents had marked.

“What this is, is kind of a culmination of the work that we’ve been doing over the summer. We’ve been pretty much following up on every lead and all of the information,” said Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier.

Bevier already did a large ground search when Warner was originally reported missing. He brought back reinforcement Monday after the fields had been cleared of their crops and agents saw something on radar that had them digging. However, there has been no sign of her.

Authorities are expected to be out there, working for the next few days.

Ad

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports