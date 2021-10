DETROIT – A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 13) at Cadillac and Moffat avenues, according to Detroit police.

Officials said the man heard shots, felt pain and realized he had been struck.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No other details about the shooting have been revealed.

Detroit police continue to investigate.