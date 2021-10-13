Large African caracal on the loose in Royal Oak, police say

An example image of African caracals.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A large African caracal has been spotted on the loose in Royal Oak, police said.

Officials from Royal Oak Schools said they were notified by police that the “large, domesticated cat” was last seen in the area of 13 Mile and Rochester roads.

Two of the cats got out, but one returned home, police said. The owner uses raw meats and chicken to lure them back, according to authorities.

Police are advising residents to keep small animals inside.

Anyone who sees the caracal should keep their distance and call 911, officials said. Children should not approach or try to interact with the cat, they said.

No additional information has been revealed.