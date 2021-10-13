Cloudy icon
Local News

Large African caracal on the loose in Royal Oak, police say

Animal last spotted at 13 Mile, Rochester roads

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

An example image of African caracals.
An example image of African caracals. (Royal Oak Schools)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A large African caracal has been spotted on the loose in Royal Oak, police said.

Officials from Royal Oak Schools said they were notified by police that the “large, domesticated cat” was last seen in the area of 13 Mile and Rochester roads.

Two of the cats got out, but one returned home, police said. The owner uses raw meats and chicken to lure them back, according to authorities.

Police are advising residents to keep small animals inside.

Anyone who sees the caracal should keep their distance and call 911, officials said. Children should not approach or try to interact with the cat, they said.

No additional information has been revealed.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

