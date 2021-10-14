Partly Cloudy icon
66º

Local News

Police locate African caracal that escaped from owner in Royal Oak

Animal located on Altadena Avenue

Tim Pamplin

Tags: Royal Oak, African Caracal, Animals, Rochester Road, 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak Police, Royal Oak Police Department, East La Salle Avenue, Oakland County, Metro Detroit, Local News, Local, News, Michigan, Michigan News, Altadena Avenue
The search for a large African caracal that escaped from its owner in Royal Oak continued into Wednesday night near 13 Mile and Rochester roads.
The search for a large African caracal that escaped from its owner in Royal Oak continued into Wednesday night near 13 Mile and Rochester roads.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A large African caracal that escaped from its owner in Royal Oak was located late Wednesday night near a garage on Altadena Avenue.

Police were working to get the cat, named Bam Bam, back to its owner.

Royal Oak police were called around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, to a home in the 700 block of East La Salle Avenue because “several large African caracal cats” had escaped their enclosure, they said.

Read: Large African caracal on the loose in Royal Oak, police say

Read: ‘Unregulated’ African caracal cats have escaped from same Royal Oak owner ‘at least 3 times’

This is at least the third time the cats have escaped, according to police. Two cats were found in an “unsecured enclosure,” and a third was discovered in the area and returned to the home, according to authorities.

One of the cats was still on the loose until it was spotted lying near a garage.

Watch the full report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email