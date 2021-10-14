Police locate African caracal that escaped from owner in Royal Oak

The search for a large African caracal that escaped from its owner in Royal Oak continued into Wednesday night near 13 Mile and Rochester roads.

The search for a large African caracal that escaped from its owner in Royal Oak continued into Wednesday night near 13 Mile and Rochester roads.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A large African caracal that escaped from its owner in Royal Oak was located late Wednesday night near a garage on Altadena Avenue.

Police were working to get the cat, named Bam Bam, back to its owner.

Royal Oak police were called around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, to a home in the 700 block of East La Salle Avenue because “several large African caracal cats” had escaped their enclosure, they said.

Read: Large African caracal on the loose in Royal Oak, police say

Ad

Read: ‘Unregulated’ African caracal cats have escaped from same Royal Oak owner ‘at least 3 times’

This is at least the third time the cats have escaped, according to police. Two cats were found in an “unsecured enclosure,” and a third was discovered in the area and returned to the home, according to authorities.

One of the cats was still on the loose until it was spotted lying near a garage.

Watch the full report in the video above.