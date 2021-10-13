Michigan State Police car struck while trooper worked at Sterling Heights construction zone

A Michigan State Police vehicle was struck Oct. 13, 2021, near Mound and 17 Mile roads in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Michigan State Police car was struck Wednesday while a trooper was working at a construction zone in Sterling Heights, according to officials.

The crash happened at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 13) on Mound Road near 17 Mile Road in Sterling Heights, troopers said.

State police said the trooper was working at the construction zone to slow traffic for road workers. He was in the process of removing an abandoned vehicle that blocked the right lane of the roadway while the others were closed for construction, according to authorities.

Officials said the trooper was in a fully marked patrol car with the emergency lights when an SUV traveling on Mound Road struck it from behind.

The impact pushed the patrol car into the abandoned vehicle, state police said.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV didn’t brake before crashing into the patrol car. She might have been distracted, officials said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The trooper was not injured, police said.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate the crash.

A Michigan State Police vehicle was struck Oct. 13, 2021, near Mound and 17 Mile roads in Sterling Heights. (Michigan State Police)