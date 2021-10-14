Huron Township boil water notice lifted

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A boil water notice has been lifted for Huron Township after samples tested negative for bacteria.

Huron Township officials announced that as of 10:48 a.m. on Thursday, the boil water advisory issued on Sunday, Oct. 10 has been lifted, effectively immediately. The township issued the advisory due to a water main break that caused water pressure to drop, raising concern about bacteria levels.

The water main break shut down the Huron School District for most of this week, as officials said the break was impacting drinking water across the district. Schools within the Wayne County district were closed Monday through Thursday this week, and will reopen on Friday, Oct. 15.

Township officials said Thursday that a second set of test results came back “negative for all bacteria.” Officials were waiting on the results from the second test before lifting the boil water notice.

Click here to learn more flushing your plumbing system when water services are restored.

See the entire press release from the Charter Township of Huron Water Department below.

