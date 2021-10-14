Redford Township police search for missing 90-year-old man

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are searching missing 90-year-old Robert Cencer.

Police said Cencer was last seen about 3 p.m., Oct. 13, driving a green 1999 Ford Ranger in the area of Beech Daly and Seven Mile roads. The vehicle license plate is DUC4527.

Cencer, who police said suffers from dementia, is described as a White man, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.

