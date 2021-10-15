Royal Oak woman ticketed after 4 African caracal cats escape

A Royal Woman was issued five tickets after four African caracal cats escaped from her home Wednesday.

A Royal Woman was issued five tickets after four African caracal cats escaped from her home Wednesday.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Royal Oak woman was issued five tickets after four African caracal cats escaped from her home Wednesday.

Royal Oak police were called around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, to a home in the 700 block of East La Salle Avenue because “several large African caracal cats” had escaped their enclosure, they said.

Three of the animals were found quickly, but one was loose until found on Atladena Avenue late Wednesday night.

The cats were returned to their owner Thursday. Police said they ticketed the woman because she has a problem keeping them secure.

City officials told the owner that the cats need to be removed by Monday.