ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A large African caracal that escaped from its owner in Royal Oak was located late Wednesday night near a garage on Altadena Avenue.

It was one of four cats that escaped a home near 13 Mile and Rochester roads. Three were quickly found, but Bam Bam was on the loose for most of the day before it was found Wednesday night.

Police said it was the third time the cats have escaped.

Authorities said the owner has received multiple citations due to the repeated escapes.

