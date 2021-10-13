‘Unregulated’ African caracal cats have escaped from same Royal Oak owner ‘at least 3 times’

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The owner whose African caracal is currently on the loose in Royal Oak owns several of the cats, and they have escaped at least three times, police said.

Royal Oak officers were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 13) to a home in the 700 block of East La Salle Avenue because “several large African caracal cats” had escaped their enclosure, they said.

Two cats were found in an “unsecured enclosure,” and a third was discovered in the area and returned to the home, according to authorities.

One of the cats is still on the loose, police said. It was last seen in the area of 13 Mile and Rochester roads.

This is at least the third time this owner’s cats have escaped, according to police.

According to the Michigan DNR, this particular species does not fall under the exotic cat classification and is unregulated.

The cats are nocturnal, and the missing caracal is likely to be bedded down somewhere in the area, officials said.

Police are advising residents to keep small animals inside.

Anyone who sees the caracal should keep their distance and call 911, officials said. Children should not approach or try to interact with the cat, they said.