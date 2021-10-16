Detroit police seek missing 84-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old woman named Maria Mavrikakis who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Mavrikakis went missing in the 120 block of West Arizona Street in Detroit.

She is missing along with her vehicle. The vehicle is a 2003 black Honda Civic with the plate number 3202G9.

She has brown eyes, shoulder length white hair, weighs 120 pounds and is 5-feet-tall.

According to the husband of Mavrikakis, she has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

