Local News

Detroit police seek woman missing since March with mental condition, amputated hand

Alasia Oshay Hill last seen March 10

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Alasia Oshay Hill
Alasia Oshay Hill (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 23-year-old woman last seen in March.

According to authorities, Alasia Oshay Hill was last seen by her mother on March 10 at Henry Ford Hospital. Her mother said she suffers from a mental condition and was not physically fit at the time of her disappearance.

Alasia Oshay HillDetails
Age23 years old
Height5 feet, 4 inches
WeightAbout 170 pounds
MoreAmputated right hand

Anyone who has seen Alasia Oshay Hill or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

