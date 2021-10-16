Detroit police seek woman missing since March with mental condition, amputated hand

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 23-year-old woman last seen in March.

According to authorities, Alasia Oshay Hill was last seen by her mother on March 10 at Henry Ford Hospital. Her mother said she suffers from a mental condition and was not physically fit at the time of her disappearance.

Alasia Oshay Hill Details Age 23 years old Height 5 feet, 4 inches Weight About 170 pounds More Amputated right hand

Anyone who has seen Alasia Oshay Hill or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports