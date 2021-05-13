Family searching for 23-year-old Detroit woman missing since March 11

DETROIT – A family is seeking the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Alasia Hill.

Hill went missing on March 11 on Hanover Avenue near West Grand Boulevard in Detroit. Police said the mother of two is frequently in the area of Linwood Street and Fullerton Avenue.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 135 pounds and her right hand is amputated.

Family members made a plea for any information that will lead to finding her.

“To any individual who may know her whereabouts and is afraid to speak up, think about her children. She has two son that miss her dearly. They’ve been trying to call her, and they want to see their mother again. I want to see my daughter again,” said Hill’s mother Charisma Carucci.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $4,500 for information that leads to finding the 23-year-old. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.

