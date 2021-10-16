Cloudy icon
55º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Police seek 16-year-old girl missing from Detroit’s west side

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Missing, Missing Woman, Detroit, Crime Stoppers, Crime Stoppers Of Michigan, Wayne County, Michigan, Michigan News, Local, Local News, News, Missing Teen, Detroit Police Department, Missing Girl, Zania Baker
Zania Baker
Zania Baker (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, Zania Baker’s mother saw her daughter at about 8 p.m. at their home, located near the intersection of Rutherford Street and Wadsworth Avenue. Police said she noticed her daughter was not in her room Wednesday morning.

Zania BakerDetails
Age16 years old
Height5 feet, 7 inches
WeightAbout 150 pounds

Anyone who has seen Zania Baker or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email