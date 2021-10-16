Police seek 16-year-old girl missing from Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, Zania Baker’s mother saw her daughter at about 8 p.m. at their home, located near the intersection of Rutherford Street and Wadsworth Avenue. Police said she noticed her daughter was not in her room Wednesday morning.

Zania Baker Details Age 16 years old Height 5 feet, 7 inches Weight About 150 pounds

Anyone who has seen Zania Baker or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

