Police seek 16-year-old girl missing from Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening.
According to authorities, Zania Baker’s mother saw her daughter at about 8 p.m. at their home, located near the intersection of Rutherford Street and Wadsworth Avenue. Police said she noticed her daughter was not in her room Wednesday morning.
|Zania Baker
|Details
|Age
|16 years old
|Height
|5 feet, 7 inches
|Weight
|About 150 pounds
Anyone who has seen Zania Baker or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
