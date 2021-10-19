Stoney Creek High School student critically hurt after another student hits her with car

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A student at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills was critically injured Monday when a car driven by another student struck her while she was crossing the road, police said.

UPDATE: Stoney Creek High School senior hit by car dies

The incident happened at 2:36 p.m. Monday (Oct. 19) on eastbound Tienken Road near Clear Creek Drive, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

A Rochester Hills resident and Stoney Creek High School senior was trying to cross Tienken Road about a mile from the school when she was struck by a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 16-year-old boy from Shelby Township, authorities said. The driver is a junior at the high school, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities said the 16-year-old was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The speed limit on Tienken Road where the crash happened is 40 mph, deputies said.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.