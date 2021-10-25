Stoney Creek High School senior hit by car dies

Elisa Volcic, 17, was struck Monday, Oct. 18, while she was walking on Tienken Road near Clear Creek Drive. She suffered broken bones and a traumatic brain injury.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Stoney Creek High School senior who was hit by a car last week has died.

Elisa Volcic, 17, was struck Monday, Oct. 18, while she was walking on Tienken Road near Clear Creek Drive. She suffered broken bones and a traumatic brain injury. She was in critical condition at a hospital before her death.

The community raised more than $100,000 to help the family cover the costs of the medical bills.

Volcic was struck by a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 16-year-old boy from Shelby Township, authorities said. The driver is a junior at the high school, according to police.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.