Morning Briefing Oct. 20, 2021: Line 5 temporarily shut down in Michigan over protests, children age 5-11 can soon get COVID shot

The operator of a Michigan oil pipeline said it temporarily shut down Line 5 Tuesday after protesters warned the company that they planned to turn an emergency valve.

Video posted on social media showed someone with a hard hat and a wrench inside a fenced area in Tuscola County, 90 miles north of Detroit. A man outside the fence sang and played an electric guitar.

A sign warned against trespassing and said the property belonged to Enbridge Energy.

Children age 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

Within hours of formal approval, expected after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory meeting scheduled for Nov. 2-3, doses will begin shipping to providers across the country, along with smaller needles necessary for injecting young kids, and within days will be ready to go into the arms of kids on a wide scale.

Members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) are urging residents to speak up about draft congressional and legislative maps.

The first of five public hearings will be held on Wednesday in Detroit. The panel wants feedback on 10 maps it drew collaboratively along with several more that were proposed by individual commissioners.

The first of five public hearings will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., break for recess, and then continue at 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Michigan residents can attend the meeting in person at the TCF Center in Downtown Detroit, or remotely by Zoom or by phone.

Madonna University has an ongoing investigation into two coaches who have been accused of inappropriate behavior by student athletes.

Women’s volleyball head coach Jerry Abraham and assistant coach Brian McClain have been placed on paid leave.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 8,496 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,832 cases over a three-day period.

Of the 46 deaths announced Monday, 15 were identified during a review of records. The state also reported about 17,000 recoveries from the virus on Monday, bringing the total to 962,955 confirmed recovery cases.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,090,021, including 21,609 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,081,525 cases and 21,563 deaths, as of Friday.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 11.35% as of Monday, which is about the same as last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,638 on Monday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 34 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 105,600 on Monday -- the highest it has been since May.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 68.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

