The scene of a fatal Oct. 20, 2021, shooting on Glenwood Street on Detroit’s east side.

DETROIT – A woman was shot multiple times and killed early Monday morning on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:01 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 20) in the 14000 block of Glenwood Street, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman had multiple gunshot wounds and died from those injuries.

No additional details about the shooter or the circumstances surrounding this incident have been revealed.

Detroit police continue to investigate.