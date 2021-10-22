Cloudy icon
Police chase forces 2 elementary schools to go on brief lockdown in Garden City

Lockdown lifted at Memorial, Lathers elementary schools

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A police chase forces two elementary schools to go on lockdown.

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A police chase forced two elementary schools in Garden City to be locked down for a brief time Friday, officials said.

A letter was sent to families of students at the Memorial and Lathers elementary schools during the afternoon to notify them of the lockdown.

Officials said a man tried to evade police at Marquette Street and Middlebelt Road, and the schools were locked down for safety reasons.

“While there is no immediate threat of harm, traffic in and out of the building is suspended to support the safety of the students and staff,” the letter said. “The lockdown will be lifted when the police give us an all-clear message.”

Another message went out around 4:30 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted.

