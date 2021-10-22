Speeding driver killed after crossing center line, causing head-on crash in Monroe County, police say

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver who was speeding and weaving through vehicles in a no-passing zone died after causing a head-on crash in Monroe County, police said.

The crash happened at 8:14 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 21) on Smith Road, west of Summerfield Road, in Bedford Township, according to authorities.

Police said a 23-year-old Ottawa Lake woman was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 west on Smith Road. Witnesses told officials the car was speeding and passing other vehicles in a no-passing zone.

At some point, the G6 crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 21-year-old Monroe woman, according to officials.

Residents who witnessed the crash stopped to help, and one of them -- a 73-yer-old Riga, Michigan, woman, was struck by a vehicle, authorities said. That vehicle fled the scene west on Smith Road without stopping, police said. It is believed to have been a black pickup truck or SUV.

Monroe County deputies said the Ottawa Lake woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt, police said. She and the 73-year-old pedestrian were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials didn’t reveal their conditions.

“Excessive speed and intoxicating substances” appear to have been factors in the crash, Monroe County deputies said in a release.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-240-7557.