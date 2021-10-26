Michigan Rep. Steve Marino won’t face charges over allegations of domestic abuse

The Ingham County prosecutor will not seek charges against Harrison Township State Representative Steve Marino.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential support 24/7. It can be reached at 800-799-7233.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – The Ingham County prosecutor will not seek charges against Harrison Township State Representative Steve Marino.

Marino was stripped of his committee assignments in November after a female legislator said they had a “volatile” personal relationship that included domestic abuse and threats.

Rep. Mari Manoogian sought a personal protection order last month after alleging domestic abuse. The protection order was granted from the Ingham County Circuit Court.

Michigan State Police are investigating angry text messages that Marino sent to Manoogian. Both individuals said they were in a personal relationship that ended in 2019.

State police submitted a report to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office last month and has now decided that no charges against Marino are warranted.

Manoogian deferred comment to her attorney. Her attorney declined to comment and said there are still legal proceedings and they aren’t commenting until they are resolved.

Marino did not respond to Local 4′s request for comment.