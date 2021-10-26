Woodhaven High School was under lockdown after parent threatened to shoot someone if daughter was harmed, police say

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Woodhaven High School in Brownstown Township was sent into lockdown after a mother told a bus driver that she would shoot someone if her daughter was harmed.

Dianne Huch believes the lockdown may have been unnecessary. Police said a 52-year-old made threats to shoot someone at the high school if her daughter was harmed -- shortly after the entire high school was placed on lockdown.

Original: Mom arrested for telling Woodhaven bus driver she would shoot someone if daughter was harmed, police say

“I think that’s a little too much. She said it stupidly, out of context,” Huch said.

Janice Guinn said she couldn’t believe it was all because of a conversation that happened near her neighborhood.

“To know it happened right here ... That’s unacceptable,” Guinn said.

A parent who did not want to go on camera remembers the moment she got an automated call letting her know that the school was under lockdown.

“My heart stopped then because I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh. My baby,’ but then, of course, after that, my mind was like, I hope nothing else happens. I hope that’s just it,” she said.

Police took a 52-year-old woman into custody. They searched her home and decided that she had no access to any weapons.

“I moved out here because I thought it was going to be better, but it’s getting worse,” another resident said.

