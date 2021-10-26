Clear icon
Woodhaven mom arrested for telling bus driver she would shoot someone if daughter was harmed, police say

School went on lockdown as precaution

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Lockers in the hallway of a school. (WDIV)

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A Woodhaven mother was arrested after telling a bus driver that she would go to her daughter’s high school and shoot someone if her daughter was harmed or threatened, police said.

The 52-year-old woman went to the bus stop with her child and made those comments to the driver, according to authorities. The bus driver told someone at the garage, who told someone at the school, officials said. That person went to the police.

Officials said the school went on lockdown as a precaution. Police went to the woman’s house and took her into custody.

Officers said they have not found any guns at the house.

Police are investigating what is going on with the woman’s daughter that would have prompted her to make the threat, authorities said.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

