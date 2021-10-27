Woman found shot to death on Detroit’s east side

A woman was found shot to death at a home on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – A woman was found shot to death early Wednesday morning at a residence on Detroit’s east side, police say.

According to Detroit police, at about 3:25 a.m., a woman was found fatally shot on St. Clair Street, near East Canfield Street and French Road. The woman was initially believed to be 40 years old, but police say they now believe she is 59 years old.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.

