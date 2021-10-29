2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Hamtramck apartment

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Hamtramck police said they found two people dead from gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon in an apartment building.

Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 28) to an apartment in the 3500 block of Caniff Street, they said.

The call was for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities.

When police arrived, they found two people had been killed.

Officials continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Hamtramck police at 313-800-5280.