Cloudy icon
54º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Hamtramck apartment

Officers called to ‘medical emergency’ on Caniff Street

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Hamtramck, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Shooting, Hamtramck Crime, Hamtramck Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Deadly Shooting, Hamtramck Police, Hamtramck Police Department, Caniff Street
Police tape at a crime scene.
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich.Hamtramck police said they found two people dead from gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon in an apartment building.

Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 28) to an apartment in the 3500 block of Caniff Street, they said.

The call was for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities.

When police arrived, they found two people had been killed.

Officials continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Hamtramck police at 313-800-5280.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email