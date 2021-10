What do you do when there's a ghost in the news room? You call Rouxby-Roo and Mystery Incorporated to solve the case!

Watch the staff of Local 4 News Today reveal this year’s Halloween costumes in the fun production above.

Starring:

Meteorologist Brandon Roux as Rouxby-Roux

Jason Carr as Shaggy

Rhonda Walker as Daphne

Evrod Cassimy as Fred

Kim DeGiulio as Velma

Paul Gross as Scrappy-Doo

Nick Monacelli as sleepy reporter

Look back: