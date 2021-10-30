Cloudy icon
Convicted sex offender arrested by Detroit Border Patrol agents

Border Patrol officers arrested Juan Dias-Pineda, 51, near White Lake Township

Larry Spruill, Reporter

DETROIT – A convicted sex offender is back in jail, after he was arrested Oct. 28 by Border Patrol agents from the Detroit station, for allegedly illegally re-entering the United States.

Border Patrol officers arrested Juan Dias-Pineda, 51, near White Lake Township.

Agents said they first came into contact with Dias-Pineda in April 2020, when he was charged and convicted for criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old. Following his felony conviction in 2020, he was sentenced to 207 days confinement and five years probation.

In May 2021, a judge ordered him to be sent back to Honduras, but agents said they received information and tips from a concerned citizen, that he was back in the United States.

Dias-Pineda is now going through the process for a Reinstatement of a Prior Order of Removal and has been presented for prosecution to the United States Attorney’s Office for violation of re-entry of an aggravated felon.

A Border Patrol spokesperson said the agency is extremely proud of the fast and professional work these agents completed in a small timeframe to remove him from the streets of Michigan.

