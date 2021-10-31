Police investigate shots fired at house party in Farmington Hills

Police are searching for possible suspects after shots were fired at a house party in Farmington Hills early Sunday morning.

Farmington Hills police said they were called to the shooting early Sunday morning (Oct. 31) at approximately 1:30 a.m. The incident occurred on Stratford Court in a subdivision located east of Haggerty Road north of 13 Mile Road.

Police said they received multiple 9-1-1 calls of gun shots fired at a house party, stemming from an earlier altercation inside the home. Officers arrived at the scene and witnesses people fleeting on foot and in vehicles. Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene.

Police said no victims were found from the shooting, but the home was struck by multiple bullets. Police have identified a possible suspect vehicle involved in the incident (see photo above).

The department is asking anyone who has information related to this incident to please call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

Police Chief Jeff King stated “specific patrols will be conducted in this area and an increased uniformed presence was previously detailed throughout the City for Halloween. Preliminary evidence indicates that this incident was targeted and we have no reason to believe that there is an increase of danger toward the public at this time.”

