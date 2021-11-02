Farmington Hills water main on Oakland Street to be shut down temporarily

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The water main on Oakland Street between Gill Road and Wilmarth Avenue will be shut down Wednesday, Nov. 3, in order for the contractor to complete the final connection to the city’s water supply system, Farmington Hills officials announced Tuesday.

That means residents in the area temporarily will lose water service on Wednesday.

“We recommend residents fill their bath tubs with water and use a bucket of water to flush their toilets as needed,” reads a statement from the city. “This shutdown will take place anywhere between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.”

If your water service is out beyond those hours on Wednesday, you should contact the city -- 248-474-4700.

The city also said there is a possibility that some sediment may be stirred up in the existing service when the water is turned back on. If your water is cloudy or there is sediment, you may need to clean your screens at sink faucets, or flush cold water through a large fixture until it clears up.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) reported a water main break on Sunday (Oct. 31) at 14 Mile and Drake Roads in Farmington Hills. It will be days before water service is back to normal.

