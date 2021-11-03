37º

Local News

Dearborn elects Abdullah Hammoud, its first Arab-American mayor

Hammoud declares victory, will become city’s 7th mayor

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Abdullah Hammoud. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn voters have elected former Michigan State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud as the city’s 7th mayor, and the first Arab-American to hold the office.

Hammoud defeated challenger Gary Woronchak in the Michigan General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The candidates finished in the top two in the state’s August primary election.

Hammoud declared victory at an election night party in Dearborn, speaking to hundreds of cheering supporters.

Dearborn Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Abdullah Hammoud
8,89962%
Gary Woronchak
5,55338%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 48)

Hammoud previously served as Dearborn’s representative in the Michigan House of Representatives since 2017.

Current Mayor John O’Reilly did not run for re-election as he deals with health issues. He has held the mayoral office since 2007.

Hammoud is the first Arab-American to be elected the mayor of Dearborn, a city that is home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the U.S.

Hammoud graduated from the University of Michigan with master’s degrees in public health and business administration, and a bachelor of science.

Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

