Local News

Comedy tribute planned for Detroit’s ‘Downtown’ Tony Brown

Show set for Nov. 9, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m.

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tributes pour in for legendary Detroit comedian 'Downtown' Tony Brown.

DETROIT – A legendary voice in the Detroit comedy world has been lost.

“Downtown” Tony Brown has graced stages all over town and across the country. Brown died last month after a long career with major performances on shows like Def Comedy Jam and many others.

He ran with major names like Martin Lawrence, Tim Allen, and Mike Bonner. His loss is being felt well beyond the world of comedy.

Ford Patio Bar & Grill in Dearborn was the last time you could have seen Brown do stand up and it’s the same place family, friends and fans plan to reflect on his legacy.

Brown landed on stages for Showtime at the Apollo, Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam, BET Comic View, and even toured with friend and comedian Tim Allen. Before that, Brown shined on Metro Detroit stages and in the hearts of aspiring comedians.

Brown is the father of three boys.

His family, friends, and supporters plan to remember him with a comedy tribute at Ford Street Patio Bar and Grill on Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 at 9 p.m.

Let's Laugh Comedy Show (Ford Patio Bar & Grill)

Megan Woods

