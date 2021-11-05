St. Clair County man dressed as officer for Halloween arrested for armed robbery, impersonation

A 33-year-old man who dressed up as a police officer for Halloween was arrested in St. Clair County after allegedly attempting to arrest and rob a woman at gunpoint, police said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of an incident in Lakeport on Saturday (Oct. 30), of a man wearing law enforcement or tactical gear attempting to arrest or rob a woman. She was able to flee from him before calling police.

Police found a 33-year-old man that lived nearby, who dressed up for a Halloween party as a police officer. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant and recovered the “described articles,” police said. The suspect had familiarity with firearms and military training.

Police said the suspect was take into custody without incident.

The suspect from Burtchville is currently lodged in jail awaiting arraignment on charges of armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment, and impersonating a peace officer.

