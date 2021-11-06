Detroit police investigating after 1 killed, another injured in shooting outside liquor store

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday (Nov. 5) night on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit.

Police have shut down traffic in the area. The incident happened outside the Bond Market between Meyers Road and Schaefer Highway.

There was a heavy police presence Friday night around 11:15 p.m. At least 20 shell casings had been located by police.

Officials said two people were outside the market when a suspect walked up to them and started shooting.

Police said one person has been killed and another was injured. One victim was in surgery Friday night, according to police.

Residents who live nearby said they believe at least one person was shot seven times in the back.

