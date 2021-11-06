‘It’s brutal’: I-75 construction puts strain on Oakland County businesses

Many businesses took a hit at the height of the pandemic and some have continued to face difficulties

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – If your weekend travels take you on I-75 in Oakland County, you may want to find some alternate routes.

Starting Friday (Nov. 5) at 11 p.m., the southbound lanes of I-75 will be closed from Square Lake Road to 8 Mile Road.

The northbound lanes will be closed from 8 Mile Road to 14 Mile Road as crews demolish the Stephenson Highway Bridge and work on other paving operations.

The work is expected to be completed this Monday (Nov. 8). Construction has caused issues for businesses owners.

“It’s brutal. We are losing money,” Boodles general manager Joe Day said.

Day said the construction has crippled business operations because of a lack of access to the restaurant.

“Even the truck drivers, when they come to deliver my beer or liquor, they’ve got to probably add another 15 minutes to their route to try and find us,” Day said. “You’ve got this prime location and it turns into the worst location we can have. Who would open a bar at the end of a dead-end street?”

Despite several ups and downs while the work takes place, Day is hoping for the seemingly never-ending construction to be done and over with so he can tackle the next obstacle.

“Now the problem will be staffing. Like, I lost some staff and we had to close down for a month,” Day said.

