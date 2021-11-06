Sheriff: Flat Rock man robbed, held at gunpoint, then carjacked by acquaintance

MONROE, Mich. – A man is in police custody Saturday morning after reportedly robbing an acquaintance at gunpoint and forcing him to drive around in Monroe County before stealing the vehicle altogether.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 35-year-old man from Flat Rock was held at gunpoint Friday afternoon by an acquaintance who he picked up at a TA Travel Center on Dixie Highway in Monroe. Officials say the man picked up his acquaintance, a 26-year-old man, and another man and drove them to several locations throughout the county.

The 26-year-old man is accused of producing a pistol and robbing the 35-year-old man when they were stopped at some point. The gunman then forced the Flat Rock man to reenter his vehicle and drive the suspects around.

Authorities say a shot was fired from the suspect’s gun at some point during the incident, but it is unclear if anyone was struck or wounded.

The 35-year-old man was ultimately let go near Heck Park in Frenchtown Township, officials said. He reportedly made it to the TA Travel Center, where he flagged down another driver, who called law enforcement at around 7:15 p.m.

The 26-year-old man and the other unknown man reportedly fled in the victim’s car after dropping him off at the park. Monroe County deputies located the 26-year-old man and the vehicle in the 6600 block of Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township within hours, officials said. He was taken into custody and is being housed at the Monroe County Jail pending charges.

The 35-year-old man was reportedly taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Authorities are still working to identify the second male suspect, officials said. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

