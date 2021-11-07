Police: 1 killed, 1 injured after gunman fires shots into Detroit gas station, parked vehicle

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side.

According to Detroit police, at about 9 p.m. Friday, a person opened fire into a liquor store in the 12900 block of Fenkell Avenue, near Meyers Road. A 42-year-old person was fatally injured in the shooting, officials said. Their identity has not been released.

The shooter then reportedly fired shots into a vehicle outside of the location, striking a 32-year-old woman. Police did not provide her identity or condition at this time.

Authorities are looking for the shooter, believed to be a male, last seen wearing dark clothing and tan boots. You can see surveillance footage of the alleged shooter in the video above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

No other details have been provided at this time.

