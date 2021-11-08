Detroit man charged with murder after pedestrian hit by car, left in street to die, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murder after a pedestrian was struck by a car and left in the street to die, according to authorities.

Detroit police said the crash happened at 4:22 p.m. Oct. 17 at the intersection of Amrad and Syracuse streets.

Dajuan Raymond Allen, 31, of Detroit, is accused of driving west at a high speed on Amrad Street and hitting another 31-year-old Detroit man, according to officials.

Investigators said Allen fled the scene after the crash.

Officers were called to the intersection, where they found a man in the middle of the street with multiple injuries. Medical officials took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead Oct. 19, authorities said.

Detroit police investigators arrested Allen on Nov. 3. He is charged with felony murder and second-degree murder.

Allen was arraigned Nov. 5 in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 17, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 24.